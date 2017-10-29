Donald Trump Concedes He's 'Not At All Presidential' As He Slams Michael Moore Play

President Donald Trump has assumed the role of theater critic, slamming filmmaker Michael Moore’s “sloppy” Broadway play and terming it a “total bomb” in a Saturday night tweet.
In a rare moment of self-awareness, Trump noted that his attack was “not at all presidential.”
Trump was blasting Moore’s one-man play “The Terms of My Surrender,” which scorches Trump and closed last Sunday. It was not, however, “forced to close,” as the president erroneously insisted. It was billed as a 12-week limited engagement, and it completed its run.
The play also did just fine at the box office. It took in $4.2 million, making it the highest-grossing non-musical among plays that opened in the summer, according to Playbill.
Moore responded to Trump in kind, tweeting that the real bomb was his presidency. He followed up with several more tweets, including a promise to Trump to make his presidency a “limited engagement.”
Moore has called his play’s performances “perhaps the most fulfilling experience of my career.”
After one of its performances in August, Moore invited his audience to hop on waiting buses and head to Trump Tower for a protest. He quipped during the run that he was holding a box seat open for Trump.
Apparently the president didn’t make it.
