Donald Trump Concedes He's 'Not At All Presidential' As He Slams Michael Moore Play

President Donald Trump has assumed the role of theater critic, slamming filmmaker Michael Moore’s “sloppy” Broadway play and terming it a “total bomb” in a Saturday night tweet.

In a rare moment of self-awareness, Trump noted that his attack was “not at all presidential.”

While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

Trump was blasting Moore’s one-man play “The Terms of My Surrender,” which scorches Trump and closed last Sunday. It was not, however, “forced to close,” as the president erroneously insisted. It was billed as a 12-week limited engagement, and it completed its run.

The play also did just fine at the box office. It took in $4.2 million, making it the highest-grossing non-musical among plays that opened in the summer, according to Playbill.

Moore responded to Trump in kind, tweeting that the real bomb was his presidency. He followed up with several more tweets, including a promise to Trump to make his presidency a “limited engagement.”

1) You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency-- which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD https://t.co/URgXgzWWVk — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

2) Today, 1 U.S. service member was killed & 6 injured in our never-ending war in Afghanistan. You,our President, are not even aware of this — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

3) You ARE aware I'm a "B'way star" & I guess this bothers you more. SAD. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

4) Prosecutor Mueller's GrandJury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration. R u trying 2 distract us from this? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

5) 38 days after Maria, 3/4 of PR (our fellow Americans) have NO electricity. Yet u are more upset that so many ppl saw my B'way show. SAD. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

10) On Broadway, Donald, they call it a "LIMITED ENGAGEMENT" -- just like we’re planning on making your presidency. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

11) For now, at least, I know I still have one fan in the White House (thx for your unwavering support, Jared!) pic.twitter.com/mTwLxW4KgR — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

Moore has called his play’s performances “perhaps the most fulfilling experience of my career.”

After one of its performances in August, Moore invited his audience to hop on waiting buses and head to Trump Tower for a protest. He quipped during the run that he was holding a box seat open for Trump.