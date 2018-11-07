'Who Wants To Tell Him?': Twitter Users Mock Trump’s ‘Tremendous Success’ Claim

Democrats will regain control over the House of Representatives, giving them the ability to block the agenda of President Donald Trump.
Many of Trump’s biggest critics will now chair committees and hold subpoena power, yet the president claimed that losing the House while gaining seats in the Senate was a “tremendous success.”
Twitter users let him know what a “tremendous success” is supposed to look like:
One president called it a thumping, one called it a shellacking. This president calls his party losing the House a "tremendous success." https://t.co/mlqbVCq8B9— Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) November 7, 2018
(Sotto whisper:) Who wants to tell him?— Missy the Pissed-Off VOTER #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica (@missykender) November 7, 2018
Tremendous success for everyone who wants to see your tax returns!— Ally Maynard (@missmayn) November 7, 2018
You lost control of a deeply gerrymandered House. https://t.co/91qkdYJscr— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 7, 2018
If this is a “tremendous success”, you’re gonna love January when those subpoenas start coming in. pic.twitter.com/jqJNqlpH1u— Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) November 7, 2018
“You Keep Using That Word, I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means” #ElectionNight #House https://t.co/ZsqNhiDnDs— Jennifer Marsala (@jennmarsala) November 7, 2018
Tremendous success tonight for the House to once again resume its oversight role and for combat decorated Marine Corps Veteran Bob Mueller to continue his criminal investigation!@realDonaldTrump @GOP pic.twitter.com/S4vnlpSmCW— Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) November 7, 2018
Not sure I would characterize losing one house of Congress as a "tremendous success," but do you, DJT: https://t.co/8FbCxY7G7O— Alex Wagner (@alexwagner) November 7, 2018
Fact check: losing control of the House, losing several key governorships in red states, and losing the popular vote total by millions is objectively not a “tremendous success” for Republicans. Trump will take credit for every win, pass blame for every loss. https://t.co/cl9NuJ4pG6— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 7, 2018
Tremendous success 😂 I think not! pic.twitter.com/nNnrG7vkBH— Julieo (@Jsulieo) November 7, 2018
Tremendous success tonight!— Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) November 7, 2018
--Titanic captain https://t.co/U0QhQbodbB
1, 2, Nancy Pelosi is coming for you...— Jordan “VOTE” Ross (@jordanrosstv) November 7, 2018
Right? The house is gonna be totes successful getting your tax returns. It's yuge! Glad you agree!!— Robin1473 (@robin1473) November 7, 2018
We just flooded your House! pic.twitter.com/WfoOIZhWeB— Matthew Summerlin (@matthewisabitch) November 7, 2018
Congratulations on your party losing the House of Representatives! Tremendous success! https://t.co/qxQXHLVsJV— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 7, 2018
You're right. Tremendous success for the Democrats, and for Americans who will now have checks and balances again in government. Congratulations!— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 7, 2018
Yes, it IS a tremendous success tonight. More women than ever have been elected, many of them women of color. Many democrats have been voted in and it's time to fight back. So thanks for stating the obvious for democrats!— Lala Legacy (@Lala_Legacy) November 7, 2018
The subpoena power of House Democrats will be huge, Bigly. You no longer have the Nunes obstruction advantage. Welcome to checks & balances. It must be unnerving that Robert Mueller is getting ready to drop the hammer. 🤗— Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) November 7, 2018
Tonight, the American people voted to elect a House that will hold the president accountable. Something that Republicans have refused to do for the past two years.— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 7, 2018
A tremendous success, indeed. https://t.co/VTO9mAT0S2
Tremendous success? Dude, the Democrats took the house. Good luck getting anything passed lol.— KAT (@CatVartain) November 7, 2018
We’re going to see your tax returns!— Janis Wilds (@janis_wilds) November 7, 2018
