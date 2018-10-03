Trump's Mockery Of Christine Blasey Ford Draws GOP Concern

Welcome to another round of Capitol Hill lawmakers responding to President Donald Trump’s sexist remarks, this time after he mocked Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.

“It made me feel sort of sick,” Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) told CNN Wednesday morning, hours after Trump ridiculed Ford’s accusation at a campaign rally amid laughter and shouts of “lock her up.” “I don’t understand why he felt he had to do that.”

Trump used Ford’s “powerful testimony” as “a political rally punchline,” King added, and it won’t serve him well with senators who are swing votes on Kavanaugh’s nomination — particularly Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Jeff Flake (Ariz.).

Flake, a vocal Trump critic who has nevertheless rubber-stamped Trump policies and appointees in the past, on Wednesday called the president’s rally attack on Ford “kind of appalling.”

“Well, there is no time and no place for remarks like that, but to discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right,” Flake said on NBC’s “Today” show. “I wish he hadn’t have done it.”

Collins told reporters on Capitol Hill that Trump’s attacks “were just plain wrong.”

Sen. Susan Collins, a key GOP swing vote, on President Trump mocking Kavanuagh accuser Christine Blasey Ford: "The President's comments were just plain wrong" pic.twitter.com/dxMloIh25Q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 3, 2018

Asked about Trump’s comments, Murkowski said they were “wholly inappropriate and in my view unacceptable.”

On whether they would affect her vote on Kavanaugh, “I am taking everything into account,” she said.

Trump, in an angry rant at a Mississippi rally Tuesday night, stuck up for Kavanaugh against the sexual assault claims and openly mocked Ford’s Senate testimony.

“So many different charges,” Trump said of Kavanaugh. “Guilty until proven innocent. ... That’s very dangerous for our country. I have it myself all the time. Let it happen to me. Shouldn’t happen to him.”

The White House stood by Trump’s attacks.

“The president was stating facts,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday.

Even Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Kavanaugh’s fiercest defenders on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said, “I didn’t particularly like” Trump’s attack on Ford.

“I would tell him, knock it off. You’re not helping,” Graham said Wednesday at The Atlantic Festival in Washington.

But Graham defended Trump’s rant as “a factual rendition,” questioning Ford’s accusation and arguing “Kavanaugh was treated like crap.”

Other Kavanaugh defenders similarly expressed some concern that Trump’s comments were not helpful.

“I wish he would just stay out of it,” Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) told reporters.

Several Republicans refused to comment.

“You’d have to ask the president,” Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said, before disappearing into a Senate elevator.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said: “I don’t really comment a lot on other people’s comments” ― despite commenting on Trump in the past, including expressing the fear that the president might lead the U.S. into “World War III.”

Scores of Republicans in the past have condemned Trump’s misogyny ― especially after the release of the 2005 “Access Hollywood” outtake of him bragging about groping women ― but backed him anyway.

Trump’s vicious remarks were another chapter in his long history of attacking sexual assault accusers and siding with their alleged abusers.

During his presidential campaign, Trump — accused of sexual misconduct by at least 20 women — denigrated some by suggesting they were not attractive enough to be sexually assaulted.