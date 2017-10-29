A female cyclist overtaken by Donald Trump’s motorcade as the president was leaving his Virginia golf club Saturday flipped the president a middle finger salute, and it was captured by a photographer.

The lone cyclist amid the line of dark government cars, her finger held defiantly aloft, captivated fans on social media.

And when the cars slowed at one point, the cyclist caught up to the motorcade again, her finger still raised.

A woman walking nearby when the motorcade passed joined in and gave Trump a thumbs-down, according to a pool report.

Another quiet protester held a sign aloft which read “impeach” as Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club.

According to the press pool report on Saturday provided by the Guardian: “POTUS’s motorcade departed the Trump National Golf Club at 3:12, passing two pedestrians, one of whom gave a thumbs-down sign. Then it overtook a female cyclist, wearing a white top and cycling helmet, who responded by giving the middle finger.

“The motorcade had to slow and the cyclist caught up, still offering the finger, before turning off in a different direction.”

It’s unknown if Trump saw the cyclist.

The cyclist flipped off @POTUS a second time when the motorcade halted at the traffic light in front of the Great Falls Center in Sterling. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 29, 2017

Just last week, a man standing along the street in Washington when the Trump motorcade passed, turned his back and dropped his drawers to offer a full “moon” salute to the president.

It could be a trend. Trump’s approval rating dropped five points since September to 38 percent, according to the latest poll by The Wall Street Journal-NBC News. That’s the lowest of his presidency and the lowest for any modern president at this point during their term. The survey found that 58 percent of Americans disapproved of Trump’s performance.

While eight out of 10 Republicans still approve of Trump’s job performance, his support from independents and even amongst some of his core supporters is falling off, the poll found.

Trump performed best on his handling of Hurricane Harvey and Irma, with nearly 50 percent of those polled approving of his performance. 42 percent approve of how he’s handling the economy, according to the poll.

As for the lone cyclist, her approval rating appears to be up. She was called a “she-ro” in one tweet.