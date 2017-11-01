Trump Unleashes Tweetstorm In Response To Suspected Terrorist Attack

President Donald Trump unleashed a Twitter barrage Wednesday blaming the Electronic Diversity Visa Lottery program for the deadly attack that struck lower Manhattan one day earlier and demanding immigration reforms based on merit.

The suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, used the program to legally emigrate from Uzbekistan in 2010.

Established in 1990, the lottery provides legal pathways for people from countries with historically low immigration rates to the U.S. according to the State Department. Only 50,000 visas are offered annually, and applicants are required to have completed at least a high school education or at least two years of work experience. Visas are distributed among nationals from six different regions.

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Trump likely tagged “Fox & Friends” in his second tweet because Sebastian Gorka, a former assistant to the president, made an appearance on the show Wednesday morning to discuss the visa program and advocate for its revision.

“Look at Australia, look at New Zealand,” he said. “They have incredibly stringent immigration requirements. It’s based upon education. It’s based upon skill set. There’s a whole slew of yardsticks you have to meet. If you don’t meet them, you don’t get to come in. ... There are many things that we could look at, and I know the president is dedicated to making sure only people who do not threaten America are allowed in.”

“No more political correctness,” he continued. “Political correctness can kill people. We know in San Bernardino, that the neighbors of the killers, saw suspicious activity but refused to report it because they were afraid of being called racist ... It cannot be applied to immigration and should not be applied to policing either.”

Trump also called the program a “Chuck Schumer beauty,” piggybacking off of other right-wing attacks on the Democratic senator from New York, who played a role in the legislation getting passed.

Earlier, in the hours after the attack, Trump tweeted that it “looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person” and then appeared to suggest the event may be linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State, which has not yet been found to have any connection to the attack.

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

At least eight people were killed and 11 were injured after a man drove a Home Depot rental truck down a bike path on the West Side Highway, striking several people. The driver also rammed the truck into a school bus. Saipov, who was injured in the attack, was later taken into police custody.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident an “act of terror.”