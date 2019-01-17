Trump Walls Himself In At The Oval Office In Latest New Yorker Cover

An early look at next week's cover: "Walled In," by John Cuneo: https://t.co/LDeCz3ycb4 pic.twitter.com/nAaY4iJlXE

The New Yorker’s upcoming cover features President Donald Trump building a brick wall around himself as he sits alone at his Oval Office desk.

The cover art for the Jan. 28 issue, “Walled In,” is by John Cuneo, whose last Trump cover for the magazine featured the president playing golf in a swamp.

Cuneo zeroes in on the man most Americans say is responsible for the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, which is affecting some 800,000 federal workers. Trump is refusing to sign a spending bill until he gets $5.7 billion for his wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Despite the efforts of [Fox News’ Sean] Hannity and some of his fellow Fox News hosts, there is no sign that Trump’s effort to shift responsibility to the Democrats is working,” John Cassidy wrote in the New Yorker earlier this month. He called the battle over the border wall the president’s great “diversion,” but warned that the “jig is almost up.”

Cuneo joked to the New Yorker that “when it comes to drawing Trump I’ve kind of hit the wall myself,” adding that “half of a face” of the president on the cover “is more than enough.”

