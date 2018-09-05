On Monday, Nike released an ad that featured Kaepernick’s face and the message: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Wednesday morning, the president attacked both the sportswear company and the NFL, claiming that Nike’s decision to use Kaepernick in its campaign is already having negative effects.

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Nike’s stock dropped 3.2 percent on Tuesday, and the new ad inspired a rash of protests, with people destroying the company’s products and sharing the photos and videos on social media, according to The Hill.

Bloomberg noted that Tuesday was Nike’s biggest one-day drop since April, but also pointed out that shares in Adidas ― Nike’s biggest competitor ― dropped as well.

And despite the sales drop, Nike earned $43 million worth of media exposure, the vast majority of it neutral-to-positive, the website reported.

As might be expected, Trump’s latest Twitter broadside inspired plenty of claps back.

There’s no way you’re real. For someone who doesn’t even know how to sing the national anthem right please stop your nonsense. You are not representing our country well at all. How about doing better with helping our veterans in need instead of being a ignorant with that response — Cheo (@FaZeCheo) September 5, 2018

This tweet proves it is and never was about standing for a flag, Its totally about your shared view that (minorites) should just shut the fuck up and dribble or run around. Since @nike decided to use #Kapernick as a spokesman for equal rights your raciest ass hate Nike now smfh. — youngbreed2714 (@youngbreed_2714) September 5, 2018

Joe Lockhart, a former White House press secretary in the Clinton administration, speculated that Trump’s Nike tweet was simply an attempt to change the conversation from Bob Woodward’s new book:

An unflattering book about a chaotic White House comes out and this is the fight you chose? You make it too easy — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 5, 2018

The president also slammed Nike on Tuesday during an interview with The Daily Caller, saying the company’s selection of Kaepernick sent “a terrible message.”

However, he acknowledged that Nike has the right to make its own business decisions.

Regardless of what the president or anyone else thinks, Nike is doubling down on its campaign and released this new ad on Wednesday: