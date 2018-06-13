Far-Right Norwegian Politicians Nominate Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

Two far-right Norwegian politicians have nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, lauding his efforts to denuclearize North Korea.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Per-Willy Amundsen belong to Norway’s right-leaning Progressive Party, which favors small government and low taxes, and they hold anti-immigration and anti-Muslim views.

The two lawmakers called Trump’s actions regarding North Korea “historic,” with the potential “to ensure world peace in the future” in statements to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement on Tuesday pledging to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, though it’s unclear what the timeline is for denuclearization and how the U.S. will enforce it.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold a signing ceremony at the conclusion of their summit in Singapore on Tuesday. Two lawmakers from Norway nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after the meeting.

Tybring-Gjedde has repeatedly criticized Islam, claiming that it hurts individual freedom. Amundsen pushed for stricter government control of mosques and sought to defund the Islamic Council Norway. Both are also known for their controversial views on immigration, which they claim is detrimental to Norway’s culture and economy.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to someone “who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses,” according to the prize’s website.

Though the nomination might seem premature, Amundsen said, “it wouldn’t be the first time the peace prize is awarded to someone in the midst of a process.”

President Barack Obama, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, is the most recent American recipient.