Trump Once Rejected North Korea Visit. Now He Has Deal With Its Leader.

Not so long ago, before he became president, Donald Trump did not appear to be open to the idea of establishing ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In 2013, basketball star Dennis Rodman began making trips to North Korea and met with Kim, who was said to be obsessed with the Chicago Bulls. Although Rodman’s visits were largely focused on basketball, he developed a friendship with the North Korean leader.

In an interview with Business Insider in 2014, Rodman said he had been trying to get other American celebrities, like Oprah Winfrey, to travel to North Korea but had not had much success. He did say that Trump had shown interest in visiting the country.

Those comments prompted a Twitter response from Trump:

Crazy Dennis Rodman is saying I wanted to go to North Korea with him. Never discussed, no interest, last place on Earth I want to go to. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

Dennis Rodman was either drunk or on drugs (delusional) when he said I wanted to go to North Korea with him. Glad I fired him on Apprentice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2014

Rodman, who traveled to Singapore to be there when Trump and Kim met, told Chris Cuomo of CNN, “I knew things were going to change.”