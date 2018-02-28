NRA's Warnings Have Come True: A President Wants To Unilaterally Disarm Americans

Momentum has been building for “red flag” laws, which allow family members or police to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms from an individual deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. In these cases, a person must generally relinquish their guns prior to having a chance to appear in court to defend themselves.

Gun violence prevention organizations maintain that red flag laws uphold due process, as the relinquishment is temporary. Within a few weeks, individuals are given notice of a full hearing, where they can contest the evidence against them. They can also appeal the decision.

In some states, domestic abuse suspects are also required to immediately relinquish their firearms if a person files a protective order against them. Domestic violence experts say that these laws are helpful, because the period of time right after a victim files for a protective order can be volatile and dangerous.