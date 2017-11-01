Trump Says He'd 'Certainly Consider' Sending New York City Attacker To Guantanamo Bay

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would consider sending Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York City, to the notorious U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

“Do you want the assailant from New York sent to Gitmo?” asked Major Garrett of CBS during a meeting of the Cabinet.

“I would certainly consider that, yes,” Trump said. “Send him to Gitmo.”

Trump also urged “quick justice” and “strong justice” for Saipov, calling him “this animal.”

Separately, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said he supported the idea of sending Saipov to Guantanamo.

“Take him to Guantanamo,” McCain told reporters on Capitol Hill. “He’s a terrorist, he should be kept there. There’s no Miranda rights for somebody who kills Americans.”

“It doesn’t work well,” he added, “but it beats the hell out of Miranda rights.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also said he supported the idea of treating Saipov, who has a green card, as an enemy combatant.

“The idea that America is not part of the battlefield is insane,” he said.

Graham added that he spoke with Trump about holding suspect as an enemy combatant. “I think he’s inclined to make a change.”

As commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump can classify an individual as an enemy combatant, empowering the U.S. to detain someone without trial and without the rights granted to civilians, like the right to a lawyer. Guantanamo Bay is the best-known detention center of enemy combatants, where the American Civil Liberties Union says more than half the prison’s detainees are currently being held without charge or trial.

Trump has continually advocated for harsher treatment of terrorists, expressing support for waterboarding, an illegal practice widely condemned as torture.

During his campaign, he suggested trying U.S. citizens at Guantanamo, which is illegal. Of prosecuting suspected terrorists, he said: “We’re going to have to do things that are unthinkable.”