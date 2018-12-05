Trumps And Obamas Share Awkward, Tense Moment At George H.W. Bush Funeral

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral on Dec. 5, 2018.

The Trumps, Obamas and Clintons sat next to one another at George H.W. Bush’s funeral on Wednesday morning ― and it was as awkward as you’d expect.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump took their seats in the front row next to former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. As Melania Trump moved into the pew, she leaned over and shook former President Bill Clinton’s hand and waved to Hillary Clinton, who was sitting next to her husband. Both Trumps shook hands with the Obamas, but President Trump did not offer his hand to the Clintons.

After Melania Trump waved to Hillary Clinton, the camera panned out and viewers could see the former secretary of state nodding her head, seemingly annoyed.

While it’s customary that all current and former presidents and their spouses attending a funeral service for a former president sit in the front row at the cathedral, it definitely made for some stressful live television.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump take their seats in the Washington National Cathedral.



Handshakes from Barack and Michelle Obama, but no greeting from Bill and Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/YsVdNOQqBj#Bush41 pic.twitter.com/975HSqLOSs — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) December 5, 2018

Viewers hilariously noted the awkward exchange on Twitter, pointing out just how tense the moment was.

Some even pointed out former President Jimmy Carter’s side eye, as Michelle Obama and President Trump shook hands. Scroll below to read more reactions.

As George HW Bush's funeral gets under way, representatives from the US and Russia gather to pay their respects. pic.twitter.com/4WHnHrEEa5 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 5, 2018

Jimmy Carter's side eye as Trump shakes hands with Michelle Obama is a wonderful thing to behold (📷 Getty) #GeorgeHWBushFuneral pic.twitter.com/0wM1bJrEWW — Will Tooke (@willtooketv) December 5, 2018

The tension in the air is so thick #GeorgeHWBushFuneral pic.twitter.com/1AkA8MZQI9 — jazmoné (@JasmineNxcolee) December 5, 2018

Tweeted without comment pic.twitter.com/VEdpq3E8Mp — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) December 5, 2018