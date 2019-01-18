MEDIA
01/18/2019 05:25 am ET

'Resign Or Be Impeached': Twitter Erupts Over Bombshell Trump Obstruction Report

Calls for Trump to leave office grow after report claimed he told Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

The bombshell report BuzzFeed published on Thursday that said President Donald Trump directed his personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress lit up social media. 

Some of the first to react included Democratic lawmakers:

Others on Capitol Hill vowed to investigate: 

Outside of Congress, the BuzzFeed report created a buzz throughout Twitter into the pre-dawn hours on Friday: 

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
