Senior Trump Official Rips Administration In Anonymous Op-Ed

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images There's a secret "resistance" effort inside President Donald Trump's administration, an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times claimed Wednesday.

High-level officials under President Donald Trump are actively working to combat his controversial policies and erratic behavior, according to a scathing New York Times op-ed published Wednesday and written by an author identified only as “a senior official in the Trump administration.”

The op-ed, titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” paints a chaotic picture of life in the White House, including constantly undermining the president’s reckless demands in order to maintain the country’s safety and prosperity.

“The dilemma — which [Trump] does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations,” the author wrote. “I would know. I am one of them.”

At one point, the author writes, officials considered invoking the 25th Amendment ― which allows a president to be removed from office in the event of death, removal, resignation or incapacitation.

It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t. Anonymous senior official in the Trump administration

The op-ed speaks favorably of Trump’s “effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military” policy, but the author says officials know Trump’s impulses are rooted in anti-trade and anti-democratic beliefs. Many of Trump’s dangerous plans have been shot down or contained by officials who belong to the so-called resistance in his administration, according to the author.

“From the White House to executive branch departments and agencies, senior officials will privately admit their daily disbelief at the commander in chief’s comments and actions. Most are working to insulate their operations from his whims,” reads the op-ed.

“It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room,” the author writes. “We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

The official points to Trump’s reluctance to punish Russia for poisoning a former spy in Britain. He grew angry when officials demanded Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spies be expelled from the U.S. and further sanctions be imposed on Russia, but Trump’s national security team made the response happen.