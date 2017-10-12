Trump or Weinstein? Take the Quiz!

Think you can tell the difference between the kind of sexual harassment that destroys your career and the kind that gets you elected President? Test your wits against these 20 allegations – each from a different woman – and see how you stack up! After each, mark “T” for Trump or “W” for Weinstein. Answers are at the end. Good luck!

1. “He was like an octopus. His hands were everywhere.”

2. “I’d say, ‘I don’t want to lie down,’ and it would turn into a wrestling match. … I remember yelling, ‘I didn’t come here for this.’ He’d say, ‘Just calm down.’”

3. …grabbed her breasts after asking if they were real and put his hands up her skirt.

4. “I pushed his chest, put space between us and said, ‘Come on man, get real.’ He repeated my words back to me, ‘Get real,’ as he began thrusting his genitals.”

5. “As a woman, I felt violated…. I referred to this as a ‘rape,’…”

6. “I was sexually harassed by one of our industry’s most famous, admired-slash-reviled bosses.”

7. “I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat.”

8. “He was strong. And he grabbed me and went for my mouth and went for my lips…”

9. “His hand touched the right inside of my breast. I was in shock. I flinched. ‘Don’t you know who I am? Don’t you know who I am?’ That’s what he said to me. “

10. “Leaned in and tried to kiss me, which I immediately rebuffed….I thought it would end there, but that’s when he blocked the entrance or exit from me...”

11. “It was like a hunter with a wild animal. The fear turns him on.”

12. “...stood right next to me and suddenly he squeezed my butt. He really grabbed my butt.” “I don’t think anybody saw it but I flinched and thought: ‘What is happening?’”

13. … kissed her without her consent and offered her $10,000 to have sex with him.

14. She introduced herself and shook his hand, but he would not let go. [He] began to kiss her on the cheeks, then directly on the mouth. “It was so inappropriate…I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that.”

15. “He probably doesn’t want me telling the story about that time he continually grabbed my ass and invited me to his hotel room.”

16. “I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’ ” she said. “He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.”

17. …there was a man sitting next to her and his "fingers slid under her miniskirt, moved up her inner thigh, and touched her vagina through her underwear."

18. “He literally chased me,” she said. “He wouldn’t let me pass him to get to the door.”

19. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with.

20. He made inappropriate advances, commenting on her “very sexy bras” and “how he’d like to see [her] in them.” He also tried to grab and kiss her, and later threatened to fire her if she did not comply

Answers: