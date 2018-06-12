Trump Says That Without Otto Warmbier, North Korea Summit Wouldn't Have Happened

President Donald Trump credited Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia undergraduate who died after being imprisoned in North Korea, with the creation of Tuesday’s historic nuclear summit.

“Otto Warmbier is a very special person, his parents are good friends of mine,” Trump told reporters from Singapore after he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement committing to “complete denuclearization.” “I think without Otto this would not have happened.”

He called Warmbier’s death “brutal,” but noted that “a lot of people started to focus on what was going on including North Korea.”

Trump first ignored a question about whether he and Kim discussed Warmbier as the two leaders signed the agreement, leading many on Twitter to point out that the reclusive regime’s human rights violations have taken a back seat during the negotiations.

Watching the @CNN @BrookeBCNN coverage of Otto Warmbier - as historic as this summit may or may not be, Kim is still Kim. Otto died Bc of Kim, North Koreans starve to death and are tortured, assassinations are a regime tool, and more. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) June 11, 2018

So sad that the Trump is meeting with the most totalitarian leader in the world and won't let the words "human rights" past his lips. This betrays Otto Warmbier, Megumi Yokota, and 100k prisoners. A look at NK human rights: https://t.co/rVC066psCQ https://t.co/tRzvWXM71f — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 11, 2018

Trump directed the State Department to secure Warmbier’s release last year. Warmbier was flown back to the U.S. in a state described by doctors as one of “unresponsive wakefulness,” unable to speak, see or react to verbal commands. He died days later.

The Wyoming, Ohio, native was in North Korea with a tour group when he was detained for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster from a hotel. He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in March 2016 after a tear-filled confession on camera in a North Korean courtroom.