04/12/2018 06:35 pm ET

Comey Memoir Claims Trump Was Obsessed With Disproving 'Pee Tape' Allegation

“There’s no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way,” Trump allegedly told Comey.
President Donald Trump is just as fixated on the so-called pee tape allegations as the rest of the world is, former FBI Director James Comey writes in his new memoir, according to The Washington Post and the New York Post.

According to Comey’s telling in A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, Trump was obsessive about disproving the most salacious allegations in the infamous intelligence dossier about him: that there is footage of him watching prostitutes urinate in the same Moscow hotel suite that the Obamas had once stayed in.

Trump “strongly denied the allegations, asking — rhetorically, I assumed — whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes,” Comey wrote of conversations he had with Trump about the dossier compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

Trump brought up the alleged incident with him at least four times in January 2017, according to the 304-page memoir.

“I’m a germaphobe,” the president reportedly told him as he tried to show the unlikelihood of the “golden shower” event. 

“There’s no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way,” he reportedly told Comey, who served as the bureau’s director until Trump fired him the following May amid the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Trump reportedly later asked Comey what he could do to “lift the cloud” surrounding the allegation due to pain it was causing first lady Melania Trump. 

SOCHI, RUSSIA - MAY 03: Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not seen) hold a joint press conference after their meeting at State Residence of Russian President in Sochi, Russia on May 03, 2017. Two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues, including the conflict in Syria. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
What Is It?
A 35-page document, published in January, containing numerous unverified and potentially devastating allegations against Donald Trump. If even a portion of the claims in the dossier are true, it could mean that the Russian government has a vast trove of kompromat -- blackmail material -- that it's using to force the president into doing its bidding.

Surely you've heard at least one late-night joke about the pee pee tape. Trump went out of his way to deny that claim specifically. Golden showers are in the dossier, but so is a lot of information that seems slightly more believable -- or at least slightly less absurd. But don't trust us, read the whole thing for yourself at BuzzFeed. Your clicks will help pay to defend the outlet against the Russian businessmen who have sued BuzzFeed for publishing it.
Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent who set-up Orbis Business Intelligence and compiled a dossier on Donald Trump, in London where he has spoken to the media for the first time.
Press Association
Who Created It?
Christopher Steele, a former British MI6 intelligence officer, compiled the bulk of the intelligence as part of a larger anti-Trump opposition research effort launched by Republican donors during the 2016 GOP primary. When Trump secured the nomination, rich Republicans pulled their funding, leaving rich Democrats to fill in. 
A demonstrator wears an effigy in the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump with a sign that reads "Putins Puppet" during a protest outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived at the White House Wednesday for a meeting with Trump the day after the U.S. president fired the FBI director who had been leading an investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russian officials. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
What Was The Fallout?
News of the dossier broke on January 10, just 10 days before Trump's inauguration. It was just the latest in a series of reports calling Trump's ties to Russia into question, and in many people's minds, the scent of a scandal had already become impossible to ignore.

Although many of the explosive allegations still haven't been confirmed and may indeed be entirely false, reporting has revealed that intelligence agencies have taken at least some of the claims seriously.

In August, ABC News reported that the Senate Judiciary Committee had called Glenn Simpson, a former reporter who founded the research firm that had hired Steele to compile the dossier, to answer questions in a closed session. ABC News also reported that Steele had met with the FBI and provided agents with the names of his sources.
How Did Trump Respond?
Trump has repeatedly insisted the dossier, as well as any reports about his ties to Russia, are "fake news" and "phony." After the report was published, Trump lashed out at U.S. intelligence agencies, suggesting they may have been behind the leak of the document itself. The day after his inauguration, however, Trump gave a speech at the CIA headquarters in Virginia in which he sought to make amends.

“I am so behind you,“ Trump said. “You’re gonna get so much backing. Maybe you’re gonna say, please, don't give us so much backing, Mr. President, please, we don’t need that much backing.”
