President Donald Trump is just as fixated on the so-called pee tape allegations as the rest of the world is, former FBI Director James Comey writes in his new memoir, according to The Washington Post and the New York Post.
According to Comey’s telling in A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, Trump was obsessive about disproving the most salacious allegations in the infamous intelligence dossier about him: that there is footage of him watching prostitutes urinate in the same Moscow hotel suite that the Obamas had once stayed in.
Trump “strongly denied the allegations, asking — rhetorically, I assumed — whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes,” Comey wrote of conversations he had with Trump about the dossier compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.
Trump brought up the alleged incident with him at least four times in January 2017, according to the 304-page memoir.
“I’m a germaphobe,” the president reportedly told him as he tried to show the unlikelihood of the “golden shower” event.
“There’s no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way,” he reportedly told Comey, who served as the bureau’s director until Trump fired him the following May amid the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.
Trump reportedly later asked Comey what he could do to “lift the cloud” surrounding the allegation due to pain it was causing first lady Melania Trump.
Surely you've heard at least one late-night joke about the pee pee tape. Trump went out of his way to deny that claim specifically. Golden showers are in the dossier, but so is a lot of information that seems slightly more believable -- or at least slightly less absurd. But don't trust us, read the whole thing for yourself at BuzzFeed. Your clicks will help pay to defend the outlet against the Russian businessmen who have sued BuzzFeed for publishing it.
Although many of the explosive allegations still haven't been confirmed and may indeed be entirely false, reporting has revealed that intelligence agencies have taken at least some of the claims seriously.
In August, ABC News reported that the Senate Judiciary Committee had called Glenn Simpson, a former reporter who founded the research firm that had hired Steele to compile the dossier, to answer questions in a closed session. ABC News also reported that Steele had met with the FBI and provided agents with the names of his sources.
