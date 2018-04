A 35-page document, published in January, containing numerous unverified and potentially devastating allegations against Donald Trump. If even a portion of the claims in the dossier are true, it could mean that the Russian government has a vast trove of-- blackmail material -- that it's using to force the president into doing its bidding.Surely you've heard at least one late-night joke about the pee pee tape . Trump went out of his way to deny that claim specifically. Golden showers are in the dossier, but so is a lot of information that seems slightly more believable -- or at least slightly less absurd. But don't trust us, read the whole thing for yourself at BuzzFeed . Your clicks will help pay to defend the outlet against the Russian businessmen who have sued BuzzFeed for publishing it.