Donald Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio said he believes the president’s decision to postpone the State of the Union address was proof that he’s “scared.”
Late Wednesday, Trump posted these two messages on Twitter:
Trump’s announcement was seen by many as a win for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who had asked the president to delay the State of the Union speech until the government shutdown ended.
While speaking to CNN’s Don Lemon, D’Antonio said that it was clear the president was “afraid,” but doubted whether the decision to postpone was actually Trump’s:
“It’s shocking,” D’Antonio said. “This sounds like something that maybe Ivanka wrote or Jared Kushner. It really doesn’t sound like Donald Trump’s language. This is a fellow who has troubles stringing three words together in the right order.”
