Trump Battles With Nancy Pelosi And Chuck Schumer Over Border Wall Funding

In an explosive White House meeting on Tuesday, President Donald Trump, House Speaker-elect Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sparred in front of reporters over Trump’s continued threat to shut down the government for border wall funding.

“I will be the one to shut it down,” Trump said. “I will take the mantle of shutting it down ... I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck.”

"Let's debate in private": President Trump, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi just sparred in the Oval Office on live TV about border security and funding Trump's wall https://t.co/uiiZgARky5 pic.twitter.com/EJBynT3NkR — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2018

“I don’t think we should have a debate in front of the press on this,” Pelosi said after several minutes of arguing with Trump in the Oval Office.

The president has regularly threatened to shut down the government over funding for his long-promised border wall, his signature campaign issue. The current round of government funding is set to expire on Dec. 21.

Trump wants to veto any congressional spending bill if he doesn’t get $5 billion for the wall, a demand that Democrats have rejected. Pelosi and Schumer want the president to accept a set of bipartisan proposals that would allocate about $1.3 billion toward border security measures, such as fencing.