President Donald Trump said late Wednesday he would postpone his State of the Union address until the partial government shutdown ends and that he was not looking for an alternative venue amid an ongoing stalemate with Democratic leaders.

“I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over,” the president said on Twitter, noting that he was “not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber.”

As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

....alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

Trump quickly moved to shift blame for the delayed event to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who initially requested the president delay the address amid the ongoing shutdown, which has stretched into its second month. Around 800,000 federal workers have been affected and are set to miss their second paychecks of the year on Friday.

The president immediately fired back at the suggestion, saying he would give his address as planned on Jan. 29. Pelosi issued her own rebuttal, saying she wouldn’t take the steps to authorize the address until the government was reopened.

“I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened,” the speaker wrote to Trump