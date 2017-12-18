POLITICS
12/18/2017 02:20 pm ET Updated Dec 18, 2017

14 Trump Photos From 2017 That Made Us Question Reality

Yes, this all happened over the last 365 days.
By Chris McGonigal
Yuri Gripas / Reuters

As we close out 2017, it’s important to look back and reflect: Yes, we actually did see President Donald Trump do that thing. 

Photographers have captured split-second moments that are hard evidence of what a strange year it has been, from our commander in chief tossing paper towels at Hurricane Maria survivors in Puerto Rico to him botching some handshakes. 

Take a look at the photos below ― and remember that this was just his first year in office. 

  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of Puerto Rico residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan on Oct. 3.
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters
    Trump reacts as he sits in a truck on March 23 while welcoming truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting at the White House regarding health care.
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, are crossing their arms for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" as he participates in the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, on Nov. 13.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, put their hands on an illuminated globe during the inauguration ceremony of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 21.
  • Mark Wilson via Getty Images
    Trump looks up toward the solar eclipse while standing on the Truman Balcony at the White House on Aug. 21.
  • Dan Kitwood via Getty Images
    Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May are pictured ahead of a photo opportunity of leaders as they arrive for a NATO summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on May 25. 
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Trump boards Air Force One to depart for Vietnam from Beijing, China, on Nov. 10.
  • Yuri Gripas / Reuters
    Trump holds up a pen after signing the HBCU executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 28. 
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel wait for reporters to enter the room before their meeting in the Oval Office on March 17.
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters
    Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7.
  • Reuters
    Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio to the White House on Sept. 15. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day along the National Park Service staff.
  • Sputnik Photo Agency / Reuters
    Trump and Putin shake hands as they take part in a family photo at the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam, on Nov. 10. 
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Trump jokes with French President Emmanuel Macron about their handshakes at the start of the NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on May 25.
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters
    Trump holds a mechanical tool as he attends a Made in America roundtable in the East Room of the White House on July 19.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Trump Travels Through Asia
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News
14 Trump Photos From 2017 That Made Us Question Reality
CONVERSATIONS