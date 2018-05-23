Trump Praises Tomi Lahren After Restaurant Crowd Tosses Water, Insults

President Donald Trump swiftly defended Tomi Lauren as an “outstanding and respected young woman” after the Fox News contributor said fellow diners at a restaurant pelted her with water and obscenities.

“Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, shortly after Lahren talked about her weekend experience at a Minneapolis restaurant on “Fox and Friends.”

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Video posted on social media shows Lahren getting heckled by diners at the restaurant, with some calling her a racist and yelling. As Lahren walks away, a woman appears to sling water at her back from a glass of water.

Lahren said the restaurant patrons’ behavior was “not something that I’m not used to,” and admitted it was embarrassing, especially with her mother there.

“You don’t have to like me, you don’t have to agree with my political opinions, but you don’t have the right to throw things at me,” she said. “But again, I’m tough, I can handle it.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin also stuck up for Lahren against those at the restaurant. She tweeted on Tuesday night that she “couldn’t disagree more” with Lahren, but she has a right to her views. “The first amendment is a beautiful thing,” Griffin added.

I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point.



The first amendment is a beautiful thing - use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018

Lahren, who joined Fox News as a contributor last summer, has gained a reputation as a polarizing figure, with her controversial political views on subjects including immigration, gun control, and abortion igniting fierce debate and opposition.