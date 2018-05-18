Twitter Users Joke Trump Wants Prison Reform Because That's Where He's Headed

President Donald Trump may be speaking out on prison reform, and some Twitter users wonder if that’s because he’s planning for the future.

On Friday, the president addressed a White House summit on prison reform and later commented ― where else? ― on Twitter:

America is a Nation that believes in the power of redemption. America is a Nation that believes in second chances - and America is a Nation that believes that the best is always yet to come! #PrisonReform pic.twitter.com/Yk5UJUYgHN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Prison reform is a serious issue, of course, but some people doubted that Trump was mainly concerned about those already behind bars.

Better reform that shit quick before your stay in the joint! — Bat Mennett (@hellcrapdamn) May 18, 2018

We’ll try and keep that in mind when your parole hearings come up. #TrumpTreason — Atom (@madasednam) May 18, 2018

Too bad you've used yours up. It will be the most tremendously wonderful #OrangeJumpsuit, like you've never seen before. — BuhBye45 🌊🌊 (@VotingGOPOut) May 18, 2018

Better get prison reform done before you get there! — Vaughan (@rvaughanw) May 18, 2018

Are you trying to fix up your new digs? — Scone_Mason (@Scone_Mason) May 18, 2018

Says the guy who wants to build the wall, have ICE terrorize anyone they choose, terrorist children by ripping them from their parents, who pardons Arpaio and embraces DV offenders. Big whoop. Such an influence! — Cynethryth (@Cynethryth5) May 18, 2018

Some Twitter users made their opinions known in subtle ways.

One last time before I delete this meme.



Oink Oink

>> pic.twitter.com/bguSGgqZFj — Darby (@jamesalandarby) May 18, 2018

And some people were just confused by a Trump who seemed to show compassion.