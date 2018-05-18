POLITICS
05/18/2018

Twitter Users Joke Trump Wants Prison Reform Because That's Where He's Headed

"We’ll try and keep that in mind when your parole hearings come up," one Twitter user told the president.
By David Moye

President Donald Trump may be speaking out on prison reform, and some Twitter users wonder if that’s because he’s planning for the future.

On Friday, the president addressed a White House summit on prison reform and later commented ― where else? ― on Twitter:

Prison reform is a serious issue, of course, but some people doubted that Trump was mainly concerned about those already behind bars.

Some Twitter users made their opinions known in subtle ways.

And some people were just confused by a Trump who seemed to show compassion.

