Federal Prosecutors Reportedly Subpoena Trump Inaugural Committee

Prosecutors in New York have reportedly ordered President Donald Trump’s inauguration committee to hand over documents related to donors and finances, several news organizations reported Monday.

According to ABC, which first reported the news, a lawyer working with the committee received a subpoena Monday from federal prosecutors seeking documents related to the organization’s donors, event attendees, perks, contracts and vendors, among other things.

Prosecutors also are looking for any illegal foreign contributions and whether committee staff members were aware of such illegality, The New York Times reported. Federal law prohibits foreign donations to federal campaigns, political action committees and inaugural funds.

The Trump inaugural fund raised $107 million. The committee was chaired by Trump’s longtime friend Thomas Barrack, who the Times said is not mentioned in the subpoena.

A committee spokesman told the Times the organization is still reviewing the subpoena but plans to cooperate with the investigation, which prosecutors opened last year amid scrutiny over the committee.

A spokesperson for the Southern District of New York didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.