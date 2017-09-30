One Photo Stands Out After Trump Says Puerto Rico Wants 'Everything Done For Them'

When President Donald Trump went after local officials in Puerto Rico, accusing them of wanting “everything to be done for them,” one TV writer had the perfect response.

Using Trump’s own words and a single photo from 2011, former “Tonight Show” writer Jess Dweck offered Trump some ice cold tea.

"They want everything to be done for them." pic.twitter.com/SsrVvH6l9s — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 30, 2017

The photo is from a 2011 shoot the Trump family did at his ultra-lavish Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The original photo can be found on Getty Images’ website, titled “Melania, Donald, And Barron Trump Shoot At Mar-a-Lago Club.” The caption of the photo above says the Trumps are posing with the Mar-a-Lago “household staff.”

It’s part of a series of photos featuring the Trumps literally swimming in luxury and posing in various parts of the famed estate, including one of Melania Trump in a gown playing tennis.

Tweeting from his similarly extravagant golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump accused local officials in Puerto Rico of wanting “everything to be done for them,” in the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes.

“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday. “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.”

The president’s tweets were in response to several emotional pleas from San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who asked the government to provide more aid and less paperwork to the hurricane-wretched island.

Many people were shocked at the president’s remark, especially since he suggested Puerto Ricans ― a majority of whom are still without power and drinking water, according to the Defense Department ― weren’t putting in enough effort to help themselves.

The tweet drew angry responses from many who wanted Trump to know what kind of work Puerto Ricans were doing to recover from the storm.

ICYMI @realDonaldTrump, here are some pictures of the people of Puerto Rico waiting for everything to be done for them. pic.twitter.com/MWQo8DGCxE — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) October 1, 2017

"They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort." -Trump



Here's post-Maria life in PR. (pics via AP/Reuters) pic.twitter.com/TDTZZFf7ea — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 30, 2017

The irony of Trump golfing and tweeting—saying the mayor of San Juan wants “everything to be done for them”—it’s is thick as his skull. pic.twitter.com/BIdMZpWQfB — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 30, 2017

.@potus says PR leaders "want everything done for them"; here's what we've seen: people helping people while waiting for govt help to arrive pic.twitter.com/I52XrNFWYn — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 30, 2017