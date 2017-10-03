Former Disaster Chief Explains Why Trump's Puerto Rico Comments Are So Appalling

Within hours of arriving in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. island territory, President Donald Trump informed residents that they were fortunate not to have suffered a “real catastrophe” like Hurricane Katrina.

“What is your death count, as of this moment?” he asked, during his one-day visit. “Sixteen people, versus in the thousands,” he said, comparing the tragedy to Katrina, which struck the U.S. in 2005.

“You can be very proud,” Trump continued, patting Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló on the arm. He will also speak with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, whom he attacked on Twitter last week after she asked for help.

The president went on to remind the storm victims, who have spent many days waiting for clean water and electricity, of their debt problems and crisis-related expenses: “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack,” he said.

The White House has been criticized for its “slow” and “inadequate” response to the crisis, despite Trump’s claims that his administration is “getting great marks.”

The storm left many of Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million residents without basic necessities including food and fuel. The president explained last week that aid delivery has been particularly challenging because “this is an island, sitting in the middle of an ocean, and it’s a big ocean. It’s a very big ocean.”

His latest comments incensed many Americans, including Jeremy Konyndyk, the former director of the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance and a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development.

Konyndyk, who led the U.S. government’s response to international disasters from 2013 to 2017, turned to Trump’s favorite platform to vent his frustration:

"Never tweet angry" is usually good advice and I try to adhere to it. But right now, the hell with that. THIS IS APPALLING. 1/ https://t.co/QENmxTjIu1 — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

This is such a deeply wrong, deeply inappropriate, deeply disrespectful thing to say....that I hardly know where to start. 2/ — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

Start with this: we have no reliable idea of the actual death toll. Reporting of fatalities has broken down. 3/ https://t.co/JVpaT75quu — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

Toll of 16 reflects mostly those killed in the storm or immediate aftermath; number likely to rise are info links are restored. 4/ — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

But the bigger point - EVERY fatal catastrophe is a "real catastrophe", FFS (sorry. don't tweet angry). 6/ — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

The initial death toll is the one thing over which he had negligible control. The rest is on him. 8/ — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

Getting into fights with local authorities rather than figuring out how to best support them? That's on him. 10/ — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

Claiming the response was fine and dandy when most of the island was (and is) without power and water? That's on him. 11/ — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

Taking his eye off the ball while the federal response proved to be too slow, too small, and too late? That's on him. 12/ — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

Exhale.



Most fundamentally - failing to create a leadership culture in which this response could succeed? That is absolutely on him. 15/ — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

So when we needed extraordinary WH leadership that could take a hard honest look at the challenge and mobilize an unorthodox response... 25/ — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

...we got chaotic self-congratulatory leadership where the highest priority is messaging that everything is going totally fine. 26/ pic.twitter.com/ZyYv0jhHBU — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

And with his comments today, POTUS underscores again, definitively, that the critical failing element in this response...is him. /end — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 3, 2017

“Apologies for being so long winded,” Konyndyk said, concluding his tweetstorm with a final thought: “Don’t tweet angry.”

If only Trump would take the advice.