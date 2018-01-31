Trump Says He Stands With Hurricane Victims He's Ignored For Months

While parts of Puerto Rico have stabilized, there are towns in rural areas still struggling to maintain a steady supply of food and water.

“The mountains are still without power, potable water, and some areas have lost the main roads. This means that some residents have to drive ... 30 to 40 minutes to get to a store when it usually takes five to 10 minutes,” Domingo Marqués, a clinical psychologist who lives in San Juan, told CNN on Tuesday. “The elderly have it worse since they depend on others for transportation.”