European Politicians Alarmed By Trump's 'Ridiculous' Russia Stance

“I think we’ve all been foolish. I think we’re all to blame,” Trump said, with Putin standing to his side.

His comments drew widespread, bipartisan condemnations in the U.S., with several critics calling them “disgraceful.” John Brennan, the CIA director under President Barack Obama, gained wide attention for condemning Trump’s remarks as “nothing short of treasonous.” Among Republicans, Sen. John McCain of Arizona issued one of the harshest statements, saying, “No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant.”

Ojārs Kalniņš, a diplomat and former Latvian ambassador to the U.S who spoke at the Atlantic Council event, panned Trump’s remarks as “ridiculous.”

Referring to aggressive Russian actions that draw widespread denunciation from the West,Kalniņš told HuffPost, “If you’re talking about... the annexation of Crimea and the invasion of eastern Ukraine, the U.S and Europe are not to blame for that at all. That was a unilateral action by Russia.”

European countries have long battled Russian meddling in their internal affairs. Earlier this year, Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee released a report detailing Russian interference in 19 countries, including providing support for a far-right party in France’s last presidential election and mounting a disinformation campaign during Germany’s parliamentary elections.

Hannah Hopko, a legislator from Ukraine, said that folowing the Trump-Putin summit, it was necessary for the U.S. to establish a “firm position” that recognizing Russia’s annexation of Crimea is not on the table.

“No compromises,” Hopko said at the Atlantic Council event.