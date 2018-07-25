Trump And Putin Won't Hold U.S. Summit Until Next Year, White House Says

Leonhard Foeger/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference in Helsinki on July 16.

The White House said it is pushing back a second planned meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing a so-called “Russia witch hunt” as a reason for the setback.

“The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year,” national security adviser John Bolton said in a statement.

That announcement comes less than a week after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Trump planned to invite Putin to the White House sometime this fall. That announcement followed the two world leaders holding their first summit in Helsinki.

The Kremlin had dragged its feet on accepting Trump’s invite to attend a summit in Washington, D.C. this year.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov suggested the two men meet at another international event instead, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“There are other options (to meet) which our leaders can look at,” Ushakov told reporters, while suggesting a meeting of G20 leaders in Argentina that starts at the end of November. “Maybe there will be other international events which Trump and Putin will take part in.”

Trump has repeatedly called the investigation into Russian election interference a “witch hunt.” During a press conference this month with both leaders, Trump said both countries are to blame for their poor relationship.