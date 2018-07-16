'Treason' Is Top Searched Word After Trump-Putin Press Conference

A lot of people were searching for the right words to describe U.S. President Donald Trump’s Monday press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a tweet by dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster, the top-searched words included “treason,” “traitor” and “collusion” after the two leaders appeared together in Helsinki.

📈Top searches, in order: treason, abase, traitor, collusion, presser — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 16, 2018

A Merriam-Webster spokeswoman confirmed to HuffPost that those were the most searched-for words on Monday.

During the presser, Trump refused to blame Putin for Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and told reporters that “both countries” were responsible for the poor state of their relations. He also reiterated that there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia, and called special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the election a “disaster,” among other things.

After Trump called the European Union a “foe” on Sunday, Merriam-Webster also shared the definition of that word.

📈To everyone looking it up: yes, 'foe' still means what you think it means. https://t.co/Bq1oqTkXqq — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 15, 2018

Dictionary.com also jumped in to clarify the meanings of words that came up during the two leaders’ meeting, which some critics are referring to as the “treason summit.”

Patriot: A person who loves, supports, and defends his or her country and its interests with devotion.



Traitor: A person who commits treason by betraying his or her country.https://t.co/Keq4fhTlRB — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 16, 2018

Former CIA director John Brennan’s tweet calling Trump’s comments “imbecilic” inspired readers to look up the definition of that term, Dictionary.com noted.

No stranger to the https://t.co/EoMLt7nGp1 trending list, John Brennan has done it again.



Searches for "imbecilic" are 🚀!https://t.co/QIWXmMVTlU https://t.co/yQhcaIkcz2 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Thesaurus.com tweeted a number of synonyms for the word “disaster” after CNN’s Jake Tapper described Trump’s meeting with Putin an “an unmitigated disaster” and “embarrassing.”