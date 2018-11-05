Trump On Racist Ads: A Lot Of Things Are Offensive, Like Reporters' Questions

Reporters asked President Donald Trump whether he found the controversial anti-immigration ad his campaign paid for to be “offensive,” and he replied: “Well, a lot of things are offensive. Your questions are offensive a lot of times.”
The 30-second advertisement features footage of Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who was sentenced to death in April for killing two police officers in California in 2014. The ad compares Bracamontes to people in the migrant caravan, which includes thousands of adults and children from Central America who are seeking asylum in the United States to escape violence and poverty in their home countries.
Additionally, the spot implores viewers to “vote Republican” and features a voiceover of Trump approving the message.
Fox, NBC and CNN have all pulled the ad, with CNN calling it blatantly “racist.” On Monday, Facebook also said it would remove the ad from its platforms.
Trump told White House reporter Josh Dawsey that he didn’t know TV networks had pulled his immigration ad.
“I don’t know about it. We have a lot of ads. And they certainly are effective, based on the numbers that we’re seeing,” Trump said.
He then remarked about “offensive” questions from reporters, continuing his longtime hostility toward the press.