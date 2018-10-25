Trump Asked Dems And Media To Promote Unity. But He’s Far From Unifying At His Rallies.

He urged his supporters to see Democrats as extremists.

Trump has portrayed Democrats as extremists who are trying to take over the government. During a rally in Arizona on Friday, he said Democratic elected officials were “unhinged” when it came to immigration policy and dismissed people who voted for them.

“Anybody that votes for a Democrat now is crazy, when you look at what’s coming up, crazy,” he told the crowd. “The Democrats don’t care about what their extremist immigration agendas will do to your communities, your hospitals…”

He made similar remarks at the height of the controversy over the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the protests that followed.

“You don’t hand matches to an arsonist and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob, and that’s what they’ve become,” Trump said at a rally in early October. “The Democrats have become too extreme and too dangerous to govern. Republicans believe in the rule of law, not the rule of the mob.”

Trump furthered his attack on the so-called ‘fake news media.’

At nearly every rally, Trump makes sure to point out ― and ridicule ― the news cameras.

He referred to cameras at a rally in Nevada last weekend as belonging to “fake news folks” and accused the media of calling his supporters “laggards.” The crowd booed loudly.