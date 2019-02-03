'Unforgivable!': Trump Slugs Northam Over Racist Photo

President Donald Trump called Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam “unforgivable” on Saturday following controversy over a racist photo from the Democrat’s medical school yearbook.
After previously admitting to appearing in the image, which showed a man in blackface next to another clad in a Ku Klux Clan hood, Northam backpedaled during a press conference, claiming he actually wasn’t in the photo.
Trump then called out Northam on Twitter, writing the reversal occurred “24 hours after apologizing for appearing in the picture,” also bashing his recent remarks on his state’s bill to lift abortion restrictions.
Furthering his criticism, Trump added that Northam’s 2017 Republican gubernatorial challenger, Ed Gillespie, had lost out on his chance to use the photo against his opponent in the race.
In his remarks to reporters Saturday, Northam said that while he wasn’t in the 1984 picture, he wore shoe polish on his face while impersonating Michael Jackson for a dance contest that same year.
Calls from both sides of the aisle have mounted across the country for Northam’s resignation, though he has so far refused, vowing to serve out his term in office, which runs through 2021.