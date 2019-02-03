'Unforgivable!': Trump Slugs Northam Over Racist Photo

President Donald Trump called Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam “unforgivable” on Saturday following controversy over a racist photo from the Democrat’s medical school yearbook.

After previously admitting to appearing in the image, which showed a man in blackface next to another clad in a Ku Klux Clan hood, Northam backpedaled during a press conference, claiming he actually wasn’t in the photo.

Trump then called out Northam on Twitter, writing the reversal occurred “24 hours after apologizing for appearing in the picture,” also bashing his recent remarks on his state’s bill to lift abortion restrictions.

Democrat Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia just stated, “I believe that I am not either of the people in that photo.” This was 24 hours after apologizing for appearing in the picture and after making the most horrible statement on “super” late term abortion. Unforgivable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2019

Furthering his criticism, Trump added that Northam’s 2017 Republican gubernatorial challenger, Ed Gillespie, had lost out on his chance to use the photo against his opponent in the race.

Ed Gillespie, who ran for Governor of the Great State of Virginia against Ralph Northam, must now be thinking Malpractice and Dereliction of Duty with regard to his Opposition Research Staff. If they find that terrible picture before the election, he wins by 20 points! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2019

In his remarks to reporters Saturday, Northam said that while he wasn’t in the 1984 picture, he wore shoe polish on his face while impersonating Michael Jackson for a dance contest that same year.