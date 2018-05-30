Trump Responds To ABC's 'Roseanne' Cancellation By Making It All About Himself

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday about ABC’s decision to pull the plug on its “Roseanne” reboot in light of star Roseanne Barr’s recent racist and offensive tweets.

Trump suggested he was disappointed he’d never received a call from Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, about “the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC.” Former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, the subject of some of Barr’s tweets, said she received a call from Iger Tuesday informing her of the show’s cancellation.

Disney owns ABC.

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

ABC announced the cancellation of “Roseanne” Tuesday after Barr fired off a series of offensive tweets about Jarrett, billionaire George Soros and former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr tweeted in reference to Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran to American parents. She also linked Clinton to Soros, who she falsely claimed was a Nazi collaborator.

ABC disavowed Barr’s comments and said they prompted a cancellation of the show, a wildly successful reboot of the original 1990s series that has garnered praise from Trump.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” the network said Tuesday in a statement.