Trump Suggests Republicans Scuttle Russia Investigations

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) Wednesday after she released a transcript of a Senate Judiciary Committee interview with the co-founder of the firm that produced the dossier describing Russian efforts to help the Trump campaign in the lead-up to the 2016 election.
Former British spy Christopher Steele compiled the dossier on behalf of Glenn Simpson’s firm, Fusion GPS. Simpson spoke to the Judiciary Committee about the work in August.
Feinstein’s decision to make Simpson’s testimony public went against the wishes of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), who said it “undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work.”
Trump, who coined the new nickname “Sneaky Dianne Feinstein,” called the document release “underhanded and possibly illegal” and a “disgrace” in a tweet Wednesday. He then suggested that, given no collusion has yet been proven, the “Republicans should finally take control.”
Simpson’s testimony didn’t offer any additional knowledge about whether collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government did occur. But Trump weighing into the discussion furthers the growing partisan divide around the investigations into election meddling. Republicans have attempted to discredit the dossier as a tool the FBI shouldn’t have trusted.