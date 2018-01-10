Trump Suggests Republicans Scuttle Russia Investigations

Former British spy Christopher Steele compiled the dossier on behalf of Glenn Simpson’s firm, Fusion GPS. Simpson spoke to the Judiciary Committee about the work in August.

Feinstein’s decision to make Simpson’s testimony public went against the wishes of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), who said it “undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work.”

Trump, who coined the new nickname “Sneaky Dianne Feinstein,” called the document release “underhanded and possibly illegal” and a “disgrace” in a tweet Wednesday. He then suggested that, given no collusion has yet been proven, the “Republicans should finally take control.”

The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, & yet on and on it goes. Russia & the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing. Republicans should finally take control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018