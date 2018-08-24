Trump Tells Jeff Sessions: Go After My Enemies

The war of words between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions continued on Friday.

Trump ignited the feud during an interview with “Fox & Friends,” saying that Sessions “never took control” of the Justice Department. In a statement issued later in the day, Sessions explained that he took control of the department the day he entered office.

“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations,” Sessions said.

Early Friday, Trump quoted Sessions, then offered a laundry list of items he’d like the AG to address, including Hillary Clinton’s emails, former FBI Director James Comey leaking information to the media and special counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election:

“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018