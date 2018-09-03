President Donald Trump took time on Labor Day to attack one of the country’s top labor leaders.
On Sunday, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka had told Fox News that the president has done more to hurt American workers than to help them.
Trumka said that unemployment may be down, but so are wages. Meanwhile, gas prices have been up since the first of the year, he said, so “overall, workers aren’t doing as well.”
The labor leader also criticized Trump for not creating a national infrastructure program that could help put people back to work, while overturning some health and safety regulations designed to protect workers.
On Monday, the president just couldn’t help himself and went on the attack.
Trump deleted an earlier version of that tweet, which misspelled “against” as “againt,” as some Twitter users were happy to point out.
Many Twitter users felt the president wasn’t the best guy to present himself as defending the average worker.
One person attempted to remind Trump that many corporations that have benefited from his massive tax cuts haven’t used the money to create more jobs.
Another person told the president he genuinely appreciated his Labor Day-related tweets ― at first.
One individual pointed out that when it comes to hypocritical support of American workers, Trump is not alone.
Some people were confused by the reason behind the tweet.
One tweet laid out the main problem with Trump’s pretending to be pro-labor.
Finally, one guy reminded the president that he had another “duty” to fulfill.