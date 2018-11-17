Trump Insists Raking Would Help Stop Forest Fires; Twitter Reels

With 76 people dead and nearly 1,300 unaccounted for and feared dead in California wildfires, President Donald Trump had a word of advice about stopping future blazes: “Raking.”

“You’ve got to take care of the floors. You know the floors of the forest, very important,“ Trump noted Saturday surrounded by the devastation of the burned town of Paradise in northern California.

“I was with the president of Finland and he said, ‘We have a much different —we’re a forest nation.’ He called it a forest nation, and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things. And they don’t have any problem. And when they do, it’s a very small problem.”

Critics were stumped by the raking solution.

They also pointed out the many extreme differences between warm, sunny, drought-stricken California with its annual destructive (and growing worse) fire seasons — and Finland, land of marshes, cold temperatures and snow. A quarter of the nation is within the Arctic Circle.

But even with the fire-preventing advantages of far colder temperatures and precipitation, Scandinavia and Finland were hit with serious fires this year due to unusually hot and dry conditions, which scientists attributed to climate change.

Trump: "You gotta take care of the floors. You know the floors of the forest, very important... I was with the President of Finland... he called it a forest nation and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things and they don't have any problem." pic.twitter.com/cC8syQobdC — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) November 17, 2018

Yes, Finland is EXACTLY the same climate as California. I mean, DUH. — Hmmmmmm (@hmullphoto) November 18, 2018

Any possibility that average temperatures, rainfall play factors? — Patricia A. Scalise (@pscalise071951) November 18, 2018

Southern portions of Finland are snow-covered about 3 to 4 months of the year



Northern portions for about 7 months



And no forest fires!



Clearly Trump thinks southern CA should do the responsible thing and have much more snow? — Barry Nolan (@OnlyTrueThings) November 18, 2018

When was the last time Finland had Santa Ana winds? — Datone4 (@allen_datone4) November 18, 2018

Someone please show Donald Trump a globe so he knows how close to the North Pole Finland is in comparison to Southern California. https://t.co/L0FgA0RL7x — Billy Procida (@TheBillyProcida) November 17, 2018

Size of Finland: 338,424 km². Climate: Subarctic, winters temps drop as low as -30°C, and short, mild and rainy summers, top 17 °C

Size of California: 423,970 km². Climate: Mediterranean with dry summers, temps reach over 49 °C

Size of Trump's IQ: Too low to comprehend the above — SQUIRREL! 🐿 🌈 (@Iheartskwerls) November 18, 2018

Finland, in Finnish, is called Suomi - land of marshes. Finland is a very wet place. California, on the other hand, is very dry/not named for its massive wetlands. Finland not having horrible fires all the time is not due to regular raking of underbrush. — Max Henry (@MaximusHenrison) November 17, 2018

I'm relieved that President Trump has the answer for stopping wildfires in the age of climate change. Who knew it was as simple as a "forest rake?" I searched for them on Amazon but couldn't find any. Perhaps a new product for Trump, Inc.? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 18, 2018

RAKE NEWS. — Chris Connors (@uurf) November 18, 2018

Is Trump actually comparing Southern California to Finland? Everyone standing around him appears speechless at his insane rhetoric of raking the “floors” to preclude future fires. Does it bother anyone else that Trump has totally lost it & has access to our nuclear codes? — Linda (@Crackerthe4th) November 17, 2018

Jerry Brown rolled his eyes so hard, he rocked backwards, almost lost his balance. LMAO — Steve Holderness (@dark_hawk_98) November 18, 2018

California in 2020 pic.twitter.com/tqMGqDMxGW — Khaljiit // Julia (@Khaljiit) November 17, 2018

you know what else Forest Nation has? Social Security, universal healthcare, and strong unions. — KelisePolarBear (@KelisePolarBear) November 17, 2018

Here I am, raking the floors of the forest pic.twitter.com/GHbo66FydX — Trina Brown (@trinabrown1970) November 18, 2018

Finland isn't renowned for its long hot summers — Colin Douglas (@ColinD66) November 18, 2018

Depends on what you consider long. This year it was a whole afternoon. — Tero Tapio Huotari (@Tero_Huotari) November 18, 2018

Dude, do you hear yourself? — Dacia Kent (@Dacia83) November 18, 2018