Trump Says 'Rogue Killers' May Be Behind Jamal Khashoggi's Disappearance

Trump told reporters that Pompeo was leaving “within an hour.”

Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist living in a self-imposed exile, went missing two weeks ago. He entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and was not seen leaving.

Since his disappearance, U.S. intelligence intercepts revealed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered an effort to lure Khashoggi back to his home country, The Washington Post reported last week, citing to U.S. officials familiar with them. Turkish officials also revealed that they have audio and video proving Khashoggi was murdered at the consulate.