Trump Having Second Thoughts About Spending Deal

President Donald Trump is having second thoughts about supporting the omnibus spending deal that was reached Wednesday morning, according to a source familiar with the president’s thinking.

The source also said House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) plans to go to the White House on Wednesday afternoon to try to sell the president on the GOP wins in the $1.3 trillion government funding bill and assure him that it’s a good deal for Republicans.

Trump is apparently most upset about the spending deal’s lack of funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The deal would fund the government until October but only provide $1.6 billion for border funding, including $641 million for a wall.

Congressional leaders announced the omnibus deal Wednesday after months of negotiating over spending levels and specific line-items. The omnibus was expected to pass both chambers in the next couple of days, barring any unforeseen hiccups, but the president pulling back his support could put Republicans in a tough spot. For one, they might not be able to put up enough votes to pass the bill in either chamber. And if Trump truly opposed the bill, he could veto the legislation and send the government into a shutdown.

Government funding runs out at midnight on March 23.

Neither Ryan’s office nor the White House immediately responded to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.