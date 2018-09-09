Trump Moves To Extricate Himself From Stormy Daniels Deal, Lawsuit

A lawyer for President Donald Trump has filed a court document arguing that the hush-money agreement with adult film actress Stormy Daniels is not valid and calling for removal of the president from a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the deal.

The filing in Los Angeles federal court by Trump’s attorney Charles Harder says that “Mr. Trump hereby stipulates that he does not, and will not, contest Ms. Clifford’s assertion that the Settlement Agreement was never formed, or in the alternative, should be rescinded,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

The filing comes a day after Michael Cohen also moved to rescind the nondisclosure deal. Cohen said he arranged at Trump’s instruction to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump before the presidential election. Trump, however, never signed the deal.

Cohen and Trump’s attorney said in their filings that they will not sue Daniels for any breach of the deal.

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal felonies last month, including illegally interfering in the presidential election with the payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Daniels sued Cohen and the president to dissolve the agreement. She’s also suing Cohen and Trump for defamation.

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti slammed the moves by Trump and Cohen, insisting they’re part of a strategy to block lawsuit depositions about any other possible payoffs to keep information hidden. Avenatti tweeted that he has never before seen a “defendant so frightened to be deposed as Donald Trump.”

I have been practicing law for nearly 20 yrs. Never before have I seen a defendant so frightened to be deposed as Donald Trump, especially for a guy that talks so tough. He is desperate and doing all he can to avoid having to answer my questions. He is all hat and no cattle. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 8, 2018

The Stormy Daniels deal was important in the federal campaign violation case against Cohen.