Sessions Fires Back After Trump Attack, Says DOJ 'Will Not Be Improperly Influenced'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions shot back at President Donald Trump on Thursday after Trump told a “Fox & Friends” host that his attorney general “never took control” of the Justice Department.
In a statement issued through a spokeswoman before he arrived at the White House for a meeting on criminal justice reform, Sessions said he took control of DOJ the day he was sworn in, adding that he has had “unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda.” Sessions defended Justice Department prosecutors and said DOJ wouldn’t be improperly influenced by politics when he was the nation’s top law enforcement official.
“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations,” Sessions said.
Trump’s feud with Sessions has lasted more than a year. Sessions even wrote up a resignation letter at one point last year, but DOJ has said releasing it would violate the attorney general’s privacy. More recently, Trump has called on Sessions to “stop this rigged witch hunt” ― referring to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation ― and said Sessions is “scared stiff.”
Here’s Sessions’ full statement:
I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda—one that protects the safety and security and rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.
While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action. However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States.
I am proud to serve with them and proud of the work we have done in successfully advancing the rule of law.
Ryan Reilly is HuffPost’s senior justice reporter covering the Justice Department, federal law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs. Have a tip? Reach him at ryan.reilly@huffpost.com or on Signal at 202-527-9261.