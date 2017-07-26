Donald Trump Continues Public Humiliation Of Jeff Sessions, DOJ

President Donald Trump for the third morning in a row began his day on by criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Trump questioned Sessions’ decision to keep on acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Trump questioned McCabe’s ties to associates of 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and erroneously said McCabe’s wife received a campaign donation from Clinton.

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

...big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Trump on Monday referred to Sessions as “beleaguered” and on Tuesday attacked him for not investigating former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Last week, he told The New York Times that he would have chosen someone else for the position had he known Sessions would recuse himself from the FBI’s investigation into Russian election meddling.

Sessions stepped away from the probe in March following revelations that he met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak multiple times last year.

Trump’s comments have increased speculation that Sessions’ time as attorney general is almost up. Pressed by reporters on Tuesday, the president declined to say whether or not he was going to fire Sessions, but hinted that it was a possibility.

“We will see what happens,” he said at a press conference. “Time will tell. Time will tell.”