People On Twitter Tell Trump No One In Norway Wants To Come To His 'Shithole Country'

After President Donald Trump made racist remarks lamenting immigrants coming from “shithole countries” like Haiti and nations in Africa rather than from Norway, people on Twitter, including some actually from Norway, were quick to remark that, for many Norwegians, America may seem to be a bit of a shithole.
At a meeting with lawmakers in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump called Haiti and African nations “shithole countries” while arguing against restoring protections for immigrants from those regions.
White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah later responded in a statement to CBS News, saying, “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people.”
Needless to say, Trump’s words ― the latest in a long list of racist remarks the president has made since he was elected ― caused outrage among many groups, with several members of Congress swiftly condemning them.
People on Twitter were, of course, quick to respond, telling the president that for Norwegians, the United States, and particularly Trump’s America, may actually not be so attractive. After all, Norway is the happiest country in the world.