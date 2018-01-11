POLITICS
01/11/2018 10:15 pm ET

People On Twitter Tell Trump No One In Norway Wants To Come To His 'Shithole Country'

“@realDonaldTrump no one from Norway wants to come to this shithole country. They have healthcare for all, family leave, free education and real gun control.”

By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman

After President Donald Trump made racist remarks lamenting immigrants coming from “shithole countries” like Haiti and nations in Africa rather than from Norway, people on Twitter, including some actually from Norway, were quick to remark that, for many Norwegians, America may seem to be a bit of a shithole.

At a meeting with lawmakers in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump called Haiti and African nations “shithole countries” while arguing against restoring protections for immigrants from those regions. 

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” the president said, sources told The Washington Post ― later also confirmed by NBC NewsBuzzFeed and CNN. “We should have more people from places like Norway.”

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah later responded in a statement to CBS News, saying, “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people.”

Needless to say, Trump’s words ― the latest in a long list of racist remarks the president has made since he was elected ― caused outrage among many groups, with several members of Congress swiftly condemning them.

People on Twitter were, of course, quick to respond, telling the president that for Norwegians, the United States, and particularly Trump’s America, may actually not be so attractive. After all, Norway is the happiest country in the world.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
How Donald Trump Talks About Undocumented Immigrants
Sarah Ruiz-Grossman
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump International News Racism Twitter Immigration
People On Twitter Tell Trump No One In Norway Wants To Come To His 'Shithole Country'

CONVERSATIONS