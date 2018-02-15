Nita Chaudhary, co-founder of women’s organization UltraViolet, said she was happy to see the bill become a law but that it was “deeply disturbing” that Trump had been the one to sign it.

“Protecting children from sexual abuse must be a top priority for everyone in this country, and this bill is an important first step,” she said in a statement. “But watching Donald Trump ― a man who has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than 20 women ― be the one to sign this legislation into law is deeply disturbing. ... In the last week alone, Trump repeatedly supported and sympathized with abusers over the survivors of abuse, and all amid reports that he feels the #MeToo movement is bad for businesses. The idea that he can sit in the White House and pretend to be a champion for the abused is absurd.”