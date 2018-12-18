POLITICS
12/18/2018 09:36 pm ET

Forget Concrete, Trump's Border Wall Will Be 'Artistically Designed Steel Slats'

The president boasts that they "will be beautiful" and see-through.
headshot
By David Barden

President Donald Trump wants Americans to know his U.S.-Mexico border wall won’t be concrete. It will be see-through “artistically designed steel slats.”

“It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve,” he tweeted Tuesday night. “It will go up fast and save us BILLIONS of dollars a month once completed!”

This isn’t the first time the president has expressed his preference for “see-through” walls, explaining earlier this year that it’s important “to know what’s on the other side.”

Twitter users were left scratching their heads.

headshot
David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Border Wall Border Fence
Forget Concrete, Trump's Border Wall Will Be 'Artistically Designed Steel Slats'
CONVERSATIONS