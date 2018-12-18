President Donald Trump wants Americans to know his U.S.-Mexico border wall won’t be concrete. It will be see-through “artistically designed steel slats.”
“It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve,” he tweeted Tuesday night. “It will go up fast and save us BILLIONS of dollars a month once completed!”
This isn’t the first time the president has expressed his preference for “see-through” walls, explaining earlier this year that it’s important “to know what’s on the other side.”
Twitter users were left scratching their heads.