President Donald Trump wants Americans to know his U.S.-Mexico border wall won’t be concrete. It will be see-through “artistically designed steel slats.”

“It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve,” he tweeted Tuesday night. “It will go up fast and save us BILLIONS of dollars a month once completed!”

....It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve. It will go up fast and save us BILLIONS of dollars a month once completed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

This isn’t the first time the president has expressed his preference for “see-through” walls, explaining earlier this year that it’s important “to know what’s on the other side.”

Twitter users were left scratching their heads.

"artistically designed steel slats"



So………… a fence? — William LeGate (@williamlegate) December 19, 2018

Trump: I want a Wall!!!1!



Pelosi: No.



Trump: OK, can I have artistically designed steel slats?



Pelosi: pic.twitter.com/iQBkv4tKLQ — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) December 19, 2018

"artistically designed steel slats" is my new band name. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 19, 2018

WILL YOU BUILD MY ARTISTICALLY DESIGNED STEEL SLATS pic.twitter.com/cV2aypMrHQ — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) December 19, 2018

but what you don’t know is that this wall is not just concrete, it’s not brick, it’s not stone; they’re actually artistically designed steel slats pic.twitter.com/xG2khRzA6v — Matt Ortile (@ortile) December 19, 2018

Maybe try some artistically designed slats! https://t.co/BKcLSophYF — Sarah Mimms (@mimms) December 19, 2018

Translation: “What you might call a ‘fence,’ I call ‘artistically designed steel slats.’ Even if it ‘doesn’t exist.’” https://t.co/nSiko3G0FK — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) December 19, 2018