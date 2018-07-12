Trump Warns 'Soft Brexit' Plan Might Kill Any U.S.-British Trade Deal

President Donald Trump lashed out at British Prime Minister Theresa May’s “soft Brexit” blueprint upon his arrival in the United Kingdom on Thursday, saying that such a plan could destroy the chance of a trade deal with the United States.

Trump’s interview with British tabloid The Sun was published on the same day he arrived in London, shortly after May revealed plans for a still semi-cozy working relationship between the U.K. and the European Union even after Brexit is finalized.

Tomorrow's front page: Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump accuses the PM of wrecking Brexit - and warns she may have killed off any chance of a vital US trade deal - full story HERE at 11pm https://t.co/JRrMjQDTBq pic.twitter.com/udCjYWQeeQ — The Sun (@TheSun) July 12, 2018

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal,” Trump told The Sun.

“We have enough difficulty with the European Union,” he said. “We are cracking down right now on the European Union because they have not treated the United States fairly on trading. No, if they do that, I would say that that would probably end a major trade relationship with the United States.”

May’s plan ― which isn’t going over well with Brexit supporters in the U.K. either ― would be to sign an “Association Agreement” with the EU that involves stronger ties than a traditional free-trade deal. The U.K. would agree to abide by the EU’s rulebook for goods and agricultural products in return for not losing its open customs borders with the union. (It’s not clear what EU leaders think of the idea.)

Trump also lamented in the interview that May had ignored his advice on how to proceed with Brexit, for which the British voted in 2016.