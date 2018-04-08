Report: Trump Sons' Private Trip To Dubai Cost Taxpayers $73,000

A private business and pleasure trip to Dubai by Donald Trump’s sons has so far cost U.S. taxpayers at least $73,000, CBS News reports.

The money covered expenses incurred by members of a Secret Service detail for hotel rooms and car service during the trip from March 26 to April 8, according to purchases orders viewed by CBS.

The trip had nothing to do with the government. Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric met with “the team” at Trump International Golf Club in Dubai, a Trump Organization representative told CBS.

They also spent time with Trump Organization business partner Hussain Sajwani and his family — and attended the wedding of Sajwani’s daughter, Amira, according to a tweet from the father of the bride. He called the Trumps “dear freinds and business partners.” Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, the deputy ruler of Dubai, also attended the wedding.

Yesterday, I was delighted to host my dear friends and business partners @donaldjtrumpjr & @erictrump for a very special occasion in my family's life. We were celebrating my daughter Amira's wedding. — Hussain Sajwani (@HussainSajwani) April 6, 2018

Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump, also posted a picture of herself at the wedding on her Instagram account.

The Secret Service confirmed to CBS that it was conducting a ”protective operation” in the United Arab Emirates, but would offer no other details.

President Trump has retained his ownership of the Trump Organization. When he won the presidency he said his company would not be involved in any new overseas developments, indicating that would avoid conflicts of interest. A second Trump-branded golf course in Dubai is now being developed on Damac property. His company also last year announced the development of luxury villas near Trump’s current golf club in Dubai.