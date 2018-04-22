Tweeters Furious Over Trump Calling Mar-a-Lago The 'Southern White House'

Twitter was incensed Saturday after Donald Trump used Barbara Bush’s funeral as an opportunity to tout his private business in a tweet, dubbing his Mar-a-Lago golf resort the “Southern White House.”

Trump noted that he would be watching Bush’s funeral — on TV — at his golf resort.

The latest “southern” title of Trump’s private “White House” was particularly galling to many who called it a “dog whistle” to racists. Trump used to refer to Mar-a-Lago as the “Winter White House.” The “Southern White House” was where Confederate president Jefferson Davis lived during the Civil War.

Angry tweets also pointed out that it’s the only “White House” where taxpayers have to either pay a $200,000 membership fee to visit it or know a member who can afford those fees to invite them to visit.

Heading to the Southern White House to watch the Funeral Service of Barbara Bush. First Lady Melania has arrived in Houston to pay our respects. Will be a beautiful day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

There were also the usual complaints about Trump mixing his private businesses with his role as president — and traveling almost weekly to Mar-a-Lago and boosting its reputation on the taxpayer dime.

This reference to the "Southern White House" is part of the campaign to monetize the presidency. Unlike the Mid-Atlantic White House, you can purchase unlimited access to the Southern White House and its chief occupant if you are willing to pay him $200,000 per year. pic.twitter.com/1dSZrZ6q4b — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 21, 2018

There’s no southern White House. This is a dog whistle. The whole south will rise BS. They lost. They have no WH. Before he called it the Winter WH. Now Southern? It’s all about making the racist south supporters believe that he’s with them. He knows it’s going down soon. — “Shadey Councilor” Hassan Mueller (@TDeLynne) April 21, 2018

The "Southern White House" is implicitly racist and offensive. In light of Trump's Nationalist agenda, it is not a frivolous term. #dogwhistle — Nina Rodham Clinton (@Oldgringo12) April 21, 2018

First, Mar a Lago is an exclusive club that only the 1% can afford. It is not the southern White House. It is a gaudy pretentious building. Second, you didn’t go to the funeral because it’s not a safe space for you. They hate you. Period. You’re not welcome. — 🇺🇸Resista-199 days til #BlueWave-Sista🗽 (@debiowens) April 21, 2018

There is no Southern White House. Stop using your office to profit your private business. https://t.co/ppFZ5cBvlV — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 21, 2018

There is no such thing as the southern White House. It's a private club that you own, and where you fleece the tax payers out of millions of dollars. How about you go to the real White House and do some real work. The Presidency is a full time job you lazy SOB. — Jdarcey (@Jdarcey13Jon) April 21, 2018

Trump slammed Barack Obama for wasting time playing golf as president. But Trump has spent far more time on a golf course, according to several estimates at an additional added cost of millions of dollars.

He has played golf at one of his properties every 5.1 days — 89 rounds — since his inauguration, according to The Washington Post. If Trump didn’t play again until mid-November 2019, he would finally match Obama’s playing time his entire first term, according to the Post.