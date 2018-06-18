Donald Trump To Establish ‘Space Force’ And Twitter Users Can’t Deal

Making America great again wasn’t good enough for Donald Trump. Now he’s setting his sights on the universe.
On Monday, the President announced the U.S. will establish a “Space Force” as a way for the United States to exercise extraterrestrial dominance, according to Reuters.
“Our destiny beyond the Earth is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security,” Trump said at a White House event attended by former astronaut Buzz Aldrin as well as executives of major aerospace companies.
“When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space,” Trump said.
At one point, Trump said the “Space Force” would be “separate but equal” to the Air Force, a phrase harkening back to America’s racist past.
The idea is not universally supported by members of the Trump administration.
Defense Secretary James Mattis blasted the idea last year when it was first proposed by Congress, according to TechCrunch.
In a letter to Ohio Representative Mike Turner, one of the leaders of the Space Force initiative in Congress, Mattis said he did “not wish to add a separate service that would likely present a narrower and even parochial approach to space operations.”
Twitter users also had problems with the idea.
Others thought the president had his priorities screwed up.
Some speculated what was really going on in Trump’s mind.
Others imagined how future generations might react.
One guy is pretty sure how Trump came up with the idea.
One woman called a spade a spade.
Another guy had an idea how the president would sell the idea to the American people.
One guy insisted that blame be placed with the proper entity: Disney.